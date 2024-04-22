Kremlin: Russia, Azerbaijan encouraged to enhance trade relations

22 April 2024 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Russia and Azerbaijan have opportunities to expand their trade and economic potential, Spokesperson of Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, Azernews reports.

“Azerbaijan is our neighbor, friend, partner and ally, we have many common interests, great potential for cooperation and, most importantly, the rich traditions of our bilateral relations. There is political will on both sides to continue and develop these relations in every possible way,” Peskov said.

