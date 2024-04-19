Azerbaijan's Central Bank, VISA explore ways for collaboration

19 April 2024 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

The possibilities for cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Visa were discussed.

Azernews reports that Central Bank's chairman, Taleh Kazımov, noted it in his post on the "X" social page.

"We met with Andrew Torre, the President for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Africa region of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund."

He stated that during the meeting, existing cooperation and future activity opportunities between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Visa were discussed.

"We also exchanged ideas on expanding cooperation with Visa in promoting innovations in the payment sector," Kazimov emphasised.

