Iran's non-oil export products to Azerbaijan announced

9 April 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

In the last Iranian year (March 21, 2023 - March 19, 2024), Iran's export of non-oil products to Azerbaijan amounted to 776 thousand tons worth $624m, Azernews reports, citing the statistics of the Customs Administration of Iran.

According to statistics, in the previous Iranian year, Iran's non-oil product exports to Azerbaijan decreased by 4.6% in terms of value and increased by 1.4% in terms of weight compared to the previous year (March 21, 2022 - March 20, 2023).

It is added in the statistics that during the same period last year, Iran's export of non-oil products to Azerbaijan amounted to 765,000 tons worth 654 million.

According to the statistics, Iran mainly exported agricultural and food products, industrial products, petrochemical and chemical products to Azerbaijan.

Statistics show that in the 12th month of the last Iranian year (February 20 - March 19, 2024), Iran's export of non-oil products to Azerbaijan amounted to 68.1 thousand tons worth 64 million dollars.

It should be noted that according to the statistics of the Iranian Customs Administration, Iran's export of non-oil products in the last Iranian year amounted to more than 136 million tons worth 49.3 billion dollars. Compared to the previous year, Iran's non-oil product exports decreased by 8.87% in terms of value and increased by 9.82% in terms of weight.

---

