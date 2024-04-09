Azerbaijan notes slowdown in average annual inflation

9 April 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's consumer price index (CPI) rose by one percent from January through March 2024 compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

CPI amounted to 1.3 percent at the end of February.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, non-food products rose in price by 1.1 percent and fee-based services to the population by 2.2 percent.

In March 2024, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month.

In general, Azerbaijan's consumer price index rose 8.8 percent year on year in 2023. Food, beverage, and tobacco product prices rose by 9.6 percent year-on-year. Non-food prices increased by 8.4 percent, while paid services to the people increased by 8.2 percent.



In December 2023, the CPI in Azerbaijan climbed by 0.5 percent over the previous month and by 2.1 percent year-on-year.

