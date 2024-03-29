Azerbaijan forms technical committee for electric energy, renewable sector

29 March 2024 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan has inaugurated a technical committee focusing on electric power and renewable energy sources, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Energy Ministry.

The establishment of this technical committee falls under the jurisdiction of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardisation, a body overseen by the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision.

The technical committee's charter and organisational framework have been formalised, and it has been designated with the code "AZSTAND/TK 46" within the standards governing "Electric and Renewable Energy."

According to a Ministry of Energy press release, the primary objective of the Technical Committee is to facilitate stakeholder involvement in crafting regulatory frameworks. These frameworks will cover various aspects, including fostering competition in the electricity market, ensuring the efficient functioning of entities within the electric power industry, promoting the integration of renewable energy sources into electricity generation, optimising energy resource utilisation, and enhancing overall energy efficiency.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz