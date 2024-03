28 March 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

In January-March of this year, 1 billion 835.8 million US dollars were sold at currency auctions held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) jointly with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Azernews reports.

This is 97.6% (nearly twice) more than the same period last year.

Only this month, the volume of currency sales amounted to 498.3 million U.S. dollars. This is 29.8% more than a year ago.

