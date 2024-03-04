Azerbaijan expands export of agricultural products to Brazil

4 March 2024 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan's expansion of agricultural product exports to Brazil was discussed in a meeting dedicated to the annual "Caspian Agro" exhibition held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting took place with a delegation led by Roberto Perosa, Secretary of Trade and International Relations at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Majnun Mammadov stated that President Ilham Aliyev has identified the development of agriculture as a priority sector. This policy has led to a new stage of development in the agricultural sector in the country. Minister Mammadov provided detailed information to the participants about the role of agriculture in the development of the non-oil sector, government support to the agricultural sector, implemented reforms, the application of the Electronic Agricultural Information System, digitization of agricultural services, and the favourable investment environment in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, discussions focused on creating a legal framework for cooperation in the agricultural sector between Azerbaijan and Brazil, increasing the trade turnover of agricultural products, transferring modern technologies in agriculture, strengthening collaboration in livestock, implementing experience programs in scientific research in the agricultural sector, and expanding the export of Azerbaijani agricultural products to Brazil.

Minister Mammadov emphasised the significance of the annual "Caspian Agro" exhibition held in Azerbaijan, inviting Brazilian businessmen to actively participate in the exhibition and explore opportunities to invest in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, considering its reliability and favourable business environment.

The potential for expanding mutual relations in the field of agriculture was highlighted during the meeting, with both sides expressing interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries.

