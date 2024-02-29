Azernews.Az

Thursday February 29 2024

Azerbaijan witnesses over twofold increase in reserve sales

29 February 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In the months of January and February of this year, currency reserves amounting to 1,287.6 million US dollars were sold through the operations conducted by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in conjunction with the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ). Azernews reports.

