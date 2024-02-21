Azernews.Az

Europe unveils volume of methanol purchased from Azerbaijan

21 February 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The countries of the European Union (EU) imported about 260.7 thousand tons of methanol from Azerbaijan in 2023, which is 0.4% less than in 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Statistical Office of the EU (Eurostat).

