Europe unveils volume of methanol purchased from Azerbaijan
The countries of the European Union (EU) imported about 260.7 thousand tons of methanol from Azerbaijan in 2023, which is 0.4% less than in 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Statistical Office of the EU (Eurostat).
