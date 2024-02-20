WB to accelerate support to Azerbaijan in relation to COP29

20 February 2024 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's visit to the United States, an agreement was reached with the World Bank to accelerate financial support for the grid strengthening project as a contribution to COP29, Azernews reports.

"At a meeting with Antonella Bassani, World Bank Vice President in the US, we agreed to accelerate financial support for the grid strengthening project as a contribution to COP29. The WB is ready to support Azerbaijan's achievements in the transition to green energy," Shahbazov wrote on his social media page X.

