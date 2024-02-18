Azerbaijan increased imports of milk and cream
In January this year, 1074 tons of milk and cream were imported to Azerbaijan, the value of this amount of milk and cream amounted to AZN 1 mln 650 k ,Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.
They are 149 tons (16.1%) more in volume than in the same period last year and $ 576k (25.8%) less in value.
Last month, the import costs of milk and cream amounted to 0.1% of the total value of Azerbaijan's imports.

