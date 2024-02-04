Number of ships carrying goods between Turkmenbashi and Baku ports is revealed

4 February 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Balkan shipbuilding and ship repair plant of Turkmenistan plans to start construction of Ro-Ro ferries.

In 2024, the enterprise began the construction of 2 dry cargo ships, one of which is planned to be commissioned in 14 months, and the second in another 3 months (ie, both in the spring-summer of 2025). In addition, according to preliminary estimates, at least 20 dry cargo ships will be needed to carry out additional container transportation of 5 million tons per year between Turkmenbashi and Baku ports.

Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan (Turkmendizandaryayollari) that currently the capacity of the Balkan shipyard is designed for the construction of 4 ships and the repair of 20 ships a year, and the Turkmen shipping industry needs investments for full capacity.

According to the data, the total number of containers transported by the Turkmenbashi-Alat line in January-June 2023 is 2362 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit/TEU), which is about 3 times more.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz