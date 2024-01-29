EU to allocate large investment in Trans-Caspian transport corridor development

29 January 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank intend to invest 1.5 billion euros in strategic transport infrastructure facilities in Central Asia to create a transport corridor from the region, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said when opening the two-day Global Gateway transport investment forum in Brussels, dedicated to transport links between the EU and Central Asia, Azernews reports.

