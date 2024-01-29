Azernews.Az

Monday January 29 2024

EU to allocate large investment in Trans-Caspian transport corridor development

29 January 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
EU to allocate large investment in Trans-Caspian transport corridor development
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank intend to invest 1.5 billion euros in strategic transport infrastructure facilities in Central Asia to create a transport corridor from the region, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said when opening the two-day Global Gateway transport investment forum in Brussels, dedicated to transport links between the EU and Central Asia, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more