Azerbaijani association to organise visit of investors to Nakhchivan and East Zangazur

24 January 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Azerbaijan Franchising Association (AFA) Public Union will organise a visit of 30 foreign and local manufacturers, as well as investors, to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and East Zangazur economic region on January 25–29, Azernews reports.

The association said that within the framework of the visit, producers and investors will inspect free economic zones, explore the possibilities of establishing production enterprises, and hold discussions with relevant executive authorities in this direction.

China's Energy China, Turkey's Ihlas Holding, Ozgün Construction, and Suish Proje companies are interested in investment opportunities, green energy potential, construction projects, and mining in our country. The main goal of the visit is to attract investments to the country and establish new production enterprises in the regions through the mediation of the association.

AFA is a non-governmental organisation whose main goal is the development of franchising relations in our country. It was registered following the legislation on June 30, 2022, and operates under its charter. Its main activities include developing franchising relations in the country, protecting the rights and legal interests of the participants in these relations, ensuring networking between them, supporting the creation of national brands through the franchising mechanism, improving and promoting existing brands, and contributing to the development of our economy.

