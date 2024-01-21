Executive vice-president of BP meets with Prime Minister Ali Asadov

21 January 2024 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Gordon Birrell, BP's executive vice president for production and operations, was on a business trip to Baku on January 16-20.

Azernews reports with reference to the information released by the company that the purpose of the visit, which included a number of high-level specialists of the BP group, was to get acquainted with the progress of the company's business in the region and the work planned for 2024 on the projects of which it is the operator.

During the visit, Birrel also met with the company's staff in the region and held discussions with the company's regional management about the current status of the projects and prospective work to be done.

G. Birrel visited the newly installed offshore Azeri Central East (ACE) platform, where he is an operator of BP, and got acquainted with the preparations for obtaining the first ACE oil planned for the beginning of this year.

As part of the visit program, there were also business meetings between Birrell and Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf. In these meetings, issues related to the progress of BP's business worldwide and in the region, the current state of the work done within the framework of energy projects implemented by BP, and BP's activities aimed at supporting Azerbaijan's energy transition were discussed.

---

