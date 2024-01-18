Official attaches significance to opening of OIC Labour Centre in Baku

18 January 2024 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

The opening of the OIC Labour Centre in Baku in 2023 was a significant event in the context of the organization's positive results.

Azernews reports that this was told by Ahmed Sengendo, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Affairs, who spoke at the 7th Annual Coordination Meeting of OIC Institutions (ACMOI) held in Jeddah.

The Deputy Secretary-General said that the year 2023 was also tragic for some Islamic countries. So last year, the burden of devastating natural disasters in Turkey, Morocco, and Libya, the ongoing terrible war in the Gaza Strip, and other events created additional scary scenarios for the socio-economic development of OIC countries.

At the meeting of the OIC, the results of the last year were summarized and development prospects for the current year were discussed. A. Sengendo noted that war, armed conflicts, and natural disasters require the OIC and its institutions to strengthen activities and increase programs aimed at helping member states achieve sustainable economic growth and development. He also drew attention to positive developments in 2023, including the opening of the OIC Labour Centre in Baku, the newest specialised institution dealing with labour and employment issues in OIC member countries. In addition, the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies in Riyadh has strengthened the role of the OIC in Halal standardisation by gaining relevant status.

It was emphasised at the meeting that Islamic countries should join efforts to solve problems and show solidarity.

