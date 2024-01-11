First block-container train 2024, sent from China, arrives in Azerbaijan

11 January 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

The first container block train-2024, sent from China, arrived in Azerbaijan. According to Azernews, this was informed by LLC "ADY Container," a subsidiary company of CJSC "Azerbaijan Railways.".

The block train departing from the Chinese city of Xi'an is already in the port of Baku. Containers were delivered to Azerbaijan in a very short period, just 11 days. The cargo was delivered from the Kazakh port of Aktau to the port of Alyat on the Kazakh feeder vessel Berkut.

The train consists of 55 containers. Electric cars, construction materials, pipes of different sizes, and other goods were delivered to Azerbaijan in containers of 40 feet each.

Containers will be delivered to customers at Absheron Logistics Centre.

In the coming days, another container block train will be dispatched from Xi'an to Baku.

"ADY Container" is continuing cooperation with Chinese companies in the field of organising container block trains.

Recall that the train carrying containers from China to Azerbaijan was first set on the road in 2021. This train was part of a project that helped transport goods between the two countries. Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the train was able to depart with 50 containers from Qingdao, China to Baku. The containers were then shipped to Tbilisi, Georgia.

This project is a collaboration between various companies and organisations, including ADY Container Ltd, KTZ Express, and GR Logistics and Terminals. ADY Container LLC plans to move another 50 container trains from China to Azerbaijan by the end of 2021.

