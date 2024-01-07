UN publishes Azerbaijan's economic growth forecast until 2026

7 January 2024 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations Organisation (UN) has released a forecast of Azerbaijan's economic growth until 2026, Azernews reports.

The UN predicted gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Azerbaijan at 2.6% in 2024 and 2.8% in 2025. According to the report, economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2023 was 0.7%.

According to UN forecasts, the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will decrease to 5.9% in 2024 and to 3.9% in 2025. The organisation set the inflation forecast for last year at 9.5%.

