Czech president supports his country's transition to euro

1 January 2024 21:28 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Czech Republic, Peter Pavel, in his New Year's address to his compatriots, called on concrete steps for the country to adopt a single European currency, Azernews reports, citing Novinky.cz.

He recalled that when the country joined the European Union in 2004, it "voluntarily accepted" the obligation to switch to euro payments.

"The time has come for us to start taking concrete steps to implement this commitment (accepting the euro - Note)," the president said.

P. Pavel also reminded that the Czech Republic will fulfill its commitment to NATO by increasing defense spending to 2% of GDP in 2024. He called it necessary to take harsh measures that are not approved by the population in order to save state budget funds, which came into force at the initiative of the government.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz