Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Germany increases

28 December 2023 12:27 (UTC+04:00)
Nigar Hasanova
In January-November 2023, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to 1 billion 633.8 million dollars, which is 40% or 467 million dollars more than in the corresponding period of 2022, Azernews reports.

