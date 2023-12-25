Azerbaijan's GL to collaborate with Baker Hughes [PHOTOS]

25 December 2023 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

GL, Azerbaijan's first private energy company, through its subsidiary GL Technical Services (GLTS), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with one of the world's leading industrial services providers, Baker Hughes, Azernews reports.

This enables GLTS to gain access to advanced technology and enhance the competence of its people to world-class industry standards to address operational challenges such as oil and gas production growth, cost optimisation, and operational efficiency.

Baker Hughes is a global energy technology company that provides solutions to customers in the energy sector and other industries around the world. Drawing on a century of experience doing business in more than 120 countries and providing innovative technologies and services, Baker Hughes is driving energy progress by making energy safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet.

Founded in November 2022, GLTS is committed to technological excellence and is fast becoming a key player in Azerbaijan's dynamic energy sector by providing innovative solutions and services. With state-of-the-art technology, GLTS aims to become one of the key regional players in the energy technology sector.

GLTS has advanced technical capabilities in the field of geophysical surveys, including US-made mobile lifts for geophysical and well logging operations, equipment and systems for a wide range of services, and advanced technology solutions that provide high-precision data acquisition.

The company recently acquired the latest state-of-the-art workover rigs, including four 60-tonne 350-hp rigs and one 100-tonne 550-hp rig, making GLTS one of the important players in the workover industry in Azerbaijan.

At the MoU signing ceremony in Baku, GL CEO Asif Zeynalov said the cooperation with Baker Hughes is a strategically important step for GLTS, which in turn will provide access to global advanced technologies and create an opportunity to become a regional player.

"I am very pleased with this collaboration, which underlines GL's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the energy sector," said Asif Zeynalov.

In his remarks, Samir Alasgarov, Baker Hughes director for the Caspian region, said the following: "With Baker Hughes On-Demand Solutions, we can engage with our partner through ABM (Alternative Business Model) to lay the foundation for new and meaningful co-operation and ensure GL and Baker Hughes work together to harness modern capabilities and utilise shared resources as required."

Note that GL has oil and gas operations in five fields in Azerbaijan: Kursangi and Garabaghli in the Salyan region, Buzovna-Mashtaga, Gala, and Zira in the Absheron Peninsula. GL's business portfolio includes Salyan Oil Limited, Taghiyev Operating Company, and GL Technical Services, which provides a range of services to the oil and gas industry.

