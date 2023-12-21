6,600 people provided with permanent jobs [PHOTOS]

21 December 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park provides 6,600 people with permanent jobs, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his X account.

"Today, 12 years have passed since the establishment of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, the first industrial park of our country, which was established by the order of President Ilham Aliyev," the tweet reads.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov added that during this period, the results obtained from the activities of the Industrial Park made significant contributions to the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy, the development of the non-oil sector, the increase of employment, the organization of innovative production and the reduction of dependence on imports:

- about AZN5.8bn ($3.4bn) investment;

- Sales in the amount of AZN 9.5 bn ($5.6bn);

- Export of products in the amount of AZN 3.3 bn ($1.9bn);

- More than 6,600 permanent jobs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz