SCC launches electronic pass services for individuals & for vehicles

23 November 2023 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

According to the protocol of the agreement attached to the technological scheme, the introduction of the “electronic queue” and “quick transition” services has begun at checkpoints across the state border.

Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), that in order to further improve the activities of customs and border checkpoints and prevent the loss of time by persons and vehicles in the queue when crossing the border, reduce the physical queue, and ensure a quick transition, on August 23, 2019, a “technological scheme for high-speed traffic control" for people and vehicles was approved at checkpoints across the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

In a number of mass media, improbable information was published about the receipt by customs officers of illegal funds in exchange for ensuring the extraordinary passage of vehicles using (e-queue and Fast Track) services from the Sadarak customs post located on the border with Turkiye.

Depending on the type of vehicle, the nature of the cargo, and the number of passengers, including the driver, you can use the above-mentioned services by pre-registering through the official website of the State Customs Committee or the Smart Customs mobile application. Payments required to receive services are made online using the non-cash method. However, making cash payments is usually technically impossible.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz