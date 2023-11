President: Iran and Azerbaijan will continue to successfully cooperate and strengthen relations

9 November 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

“In previous years, we witnessed the attempts of extra-regional forces to interfere in friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran,” the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said while meeting with the President of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

“These attempts were in vain. I am confident that our enemies will not achieve their goals. Iran and Azerbaijan will continue to successfully cooperate and strengthen relations,” the head of state added.

