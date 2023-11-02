Azerbaijan's transit potential is presented in Uzbekistan
The 19th International Exhibition and Logistics Forum TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2023 is taking place in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and its subsidiaries ADY Container and ADY Express, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%