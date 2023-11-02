Azernews.Az

Thursday November 2 2023

Azerbaijan's transit potential is presented in Uzbekistan

2 November 2023 16:09 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The 19th International Exhibition and Logistics Forum TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2023 is taking place in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and its subsidiaries ADY Container and ADY Express, Azernews reports.

