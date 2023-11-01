Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 1 2023

Central Bank reveals prediction of GDP growth by 2025

1 November 2023 18:12 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicts that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Azerbaijan will be 4 percent by 2025, Azernews reports.

