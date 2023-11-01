Inflation recorded at 1% in October in Uzbekistan
According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, in October 2023, goods and services in the consumer sector increased by 1% on average, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.
Last month, the prices of food products rose by 1.3% on average, non-food products – by 1% and paid services to the population – by 0.7%.
The annual growth rate of prices in the consumer sector reached 9%.
Since the beginning of the year, the price index in the consumer sector has grown by 6.2% on average.
---
