Wednesday November 1 2023

1 November 2023 18:49 (UTC+04:00)
Inflation recorded at 1% in October in Uzbekistan

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, in October 2023, goods and services in the consumer sector increased by 1% on average, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Last month, the prices of food products rose by 1.3% on average, non-food products – by 1% and paid services to the population – by 0.7%.

The annual growth rate of prices in the consumer sector reached 9%.

Since the beginning of the year, the price index in the consumer sector has grown by 6.2% on average.
