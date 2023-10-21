Co-operation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in various directions discussed

21 October 2023 23:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov exchanged views on increasing trade turnover, attracting investments and expanding cooperation in transport and transit at a meeting with Kazakhstan's presidential adviser Kanat Bozumbayev, Azernews reports.

It was emphasised at the meeting that the heads of state of both countries attach special importance to the development of relations based on the principles of mutual respect in various directions.

Mutual visits, signed documents and events play an important role in expanding bilateral economic cooperation. In addition, our countries effectively cooperate within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States.

Strengthening the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade and economic partnership is of particular importance. Investment is one of the important areas of co-operation. More than 150 commercial institutions with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the spheres of agriculture, industry, construction, trade, transport and services.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for developing economic relations, increasing trade turnover, attracting investment and expanding cooperation in transport and transit.

