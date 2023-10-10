Roads of 8 villages of Hajigabul restored [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

10 October 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The construction works have been completed by the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, according to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on measures related to the construction of Mugan-Birinji Pashali-Ikinji Pashali-Ikinji Shorbachi-Birinji Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubali road in Hajigabul district, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the State Agency, the Mugan-Birinji Pashali-Ikinji Pashali-Shorbachi-Birinchi Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubali road with a length of 39 kilometers has been exploited and deformed for a long time without major repair. within the reconstruction works.

In accordance with the project, excavation and dismantling of road sections, raising and widening of the ground cloth, shaping, and widening of the road in separate sections, and construction of the road base were carried out.

The width of the road, which will consist of two lanes, has been increased to 10 metres, including a 6-metre carriageway and 2-metre shoulders. The dilapidated culverts of various diameters on the route have been replaced with new ones and new reinforced concrete culverts of various diameters have been installed where necessary.

As part of the project, a new reinforced concrete three-span bridge was constructed to replace the existing metal bridge located on the Pirsaat River near Udullu village, which had reached the end of its useful life.

As a result, modern road infrastructure was created and made available to citizens by installing kilometer markers, road signs, information boards, and signal poles, as well as applying horizontal road marking lines for the normal organization of traffic on the road.

It should be noted that this motorway connects 8 settlements with a population of 12 thousand people.

---

