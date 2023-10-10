International Conference on Livable and Sustainable Heritage Cities kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

10 October 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

The international conference "Livable and Sustainable Heritage Cities" started its work on 10 October under the organization of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" and the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

State and government officials, deputies of Milli Majlis, representatives of science and higher educational institutions, and international organizations are taking part in the conference.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Board of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" Shahin Seyidzade noted that samples of material culture existing on the territory of Azerbaijan were covered by state care only after Great Leader Heydar Aliyev led this process. The country since 1969.

It was noted that on the initiative of the Great Leader, historical parts of the Old City of Baku were declared a historical-architectural reserve in 1977. At the same time, according to decrees and orders of President Ilham Aliyev, appropriate measures are constantly taken in the territory of the reserve to protect historical and cultural monuments.

Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Sadi Jafarov said the Organisation plays an important role in protecting our great cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations. He also noted that the organization attaches great importance to cooperation with international institutions.

The international conference discusses the management of historic cities, conservation, and restoration of historic monuments, as well as sustainable tourism, digital transformation in historic cities and reserves, organization of museum work, and other topics.

The conference "Sustainable and Sustainable Heritage of Cities/monuments: revival of Cultural Environment through Effective Management and Conservation of Monuments" was held at the Baku Marionette Theatre as part of the conference,

"Sustainable Tourism Development in Heritage Cities/Monument Spaces" - at the Baku Marionette Theatre. Thematic panels on "Baku House of Photography", "Innovative Heritage Cities Museums" and "As Creative Spaces" were organized at the Tahir Salahov House Museum.

