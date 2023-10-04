Azerbaijani Economy Minister to visit Turkmenistan [PHOTO]

4 October 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Today, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov will visit Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

The head of the economic department announced this on the social network X.

According to him, as part of his visit to Turkmenistan, the Minister of Economy will hold meetings with a number of official representatives of the government of Turkmenistan. Both sides will discuss the development of economic relations between the two countries and prospects for cooperation.

🇦🇿🇹🇲 As part of our visit to Turkmenistan, we have scheduled a series of meetings with officials from the Turkmenistan Government. The meetings will envisage discussions on the progress of bilateral #economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as the future… pic.twitter.com/sGZ09SDw6R — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) October 4, 2023

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz