Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 4 2023

Azerbaijani Economy Minister to visit Turkmenistan [PHOTO]

4 October 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Economy Minister to visit Turkmenistan [PHOTO]
Rena Murshud
Rena Murshud
Read more

Today, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov will visit Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

The head of the economic department announced this on the social network X.

According to him, as part of his visit to Turkmenistan, the Minister of Economy will hold meetings with a number of official representatives of the government of Turkmenistan. Both sides will discuss the development of economic relations between the two countries and prospects for cooperation.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more