Food cargo sent to Armenian residents living in Garabagh [PHOTO\VIDEO]

22 September 2023 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has adopted the decision to send food cargo for humanitarian purposes to meet the needs of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

Four vehicles with 20-ton cargo, including food and sanitary products, were dispatched from Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district to deliver humanitarian assistance via the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the local population.

The delivery of humanitarian cargo will be continued from now on.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz