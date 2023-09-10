SaudI Arabia and US sign joint memorandum

10 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries on September 8, 2023, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlet.

The bilateral MoU provides a framework for developing a protocol for establishing intercontinental green transit corridors through the Kingdom to connect the continent of Asia with the continent of Europe.

The project aims to facilitate the transit of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via transmission cables and pipelines as well as constructing rail linkages.

It is also intended to enhance energy security, support efforts for the development of clean energy, promote digital economy through digital connectivity and transmission of data via fibre cables, and promote trade and transport of goods by rail and through ports.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the role of the United States of America to facilitate and support the negotiation, establishment, and implementation of the green corridors transit protocol with the relevant countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz