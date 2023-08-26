26 August 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

After the meter, according to the design and estimate documentation, no pipework may be laid in closed ground. Underground gas pipelines are strictly prohibited, Azernews reports, citing Department.

These words were said by Ilkin Beibutov, Head of Labour Protection, Safety and Quality Control Department of Azerigaz PO, during a meeting with media representatives within the framework of the Open Doors campaign.

The representative of the institution said that some subscribers secretly lay gas pipelines underground: "Such changes eventually lead to an accident. The subscribers are requested to be extremely careful in this regard. Underground gas pipelines are prohibited. At this time, gas leaks are not detected during inspections, so in most cases there is an explosion. Therefore, it is necessary to be as careful as possible," the head of the department said.

Ibrahim Karbalaev, Head of the Union's Complaints Department, clarified the question of how to get the rest of the debt through the social network. According to the head of the department, the subscriber himself or another citizen acting on the basis of a notarised power of attorney should apply to the centres "ASAN Service" and "ASAN Communal".

"Citizens should provide the original ID card when applying and use any information about the meter number or subscriber code. They can also obtain the balance of the credit. It should be noted that no fee is required for this," the head of the agency said.

---

