Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan may start selling jewelry to third countries

17 August 2023 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are negotiating the sale of jewelry to third countries, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the public association "Association of Jewelers of Azerbaijan" Togrul Abbasguliyev noted that the public association has been cooperating with the Union of Jewelry Industry of Uzbekistan for three years, and within this framework, sales to third countries can be carried out:

"We have a very productive cooperation. Azerbaijani jewelry brands were presented at the ongoing exhibitions and festivals in Uzbekistan. We held a number of business forums and made a number of proposals to Uzbekistan. One of them is the presentation of our brands in the shopping centers of Uzbekistan under the Made in Azerbaijan brand, and their brands in the shopping centers of Azerbaijan under the Made in Uzbekistan brand. This will to the popularization of our brands and the wide representation of jewelry in the export basket," he said.

"Uzbekistan is one of the largest gold producers in the world. Jewelry produced in Azerbaijan using Uzbek raw gold is planned to be exported to third countries. We have submitted these proposals to the Uzbek side and will probably receive a response from them soon," Togrul Abbasguliyev added.

