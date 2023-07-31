Pakistani companies may invest in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector

31 July 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

A proposal for Pakistani companies to invest in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector was made by Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Renewable Energy Agency of Azerbaijan, during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Alternative Energy Development Council of the Energy Ministry of Pakistan, Executive Director of the Private Energy and Infrastructure Council Shah Jahan Mirza. Azernews reports.

At the meeting, information was given on the potential of Azerbaijan's renewable energy, measures to realize this potential, and export opportunities. Pakistani companies have been invited to participate in future renewable energy auctions. Shah Jahan Mirza informed Azerbaijani colleagues about the reforms in the energy sector of Pakistan and the development of the renewable energy sector.

The invitation to Pakistani companies to invest in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector is part of a larger effort to increase cooperation between the two countries. The Azerbaijan-Pakistan Technology Forum was held in Baku to establish relations between the IT companies of Pakistan and the state and private partners in Azerbaijan. Representatives from 35 companies from Pakistan that operate in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud technology, and a number of areas of the ICT sector participated in the forum.

Pakistani IT companies have also been invited to operate and invest in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The government of Azerbaijan is doing reconstruction work and building smart villages and smart cities in the liberated territories, and Pakistani IT companies have the potential to help in these processes.

The Pakistani IT sector is very big, and there is great potential to expand cooperation in the IT sector. The Ministry of Digital Development Minister, as well as other high government officials, participated in the forum. Pakistani IT companies also have aspirations to provide IT education to children.

It is hoped that the forum will move to active cooperation in the coming months and that Azerbaijani companies will visit Pakistan to get to know Pakistan's IT sector.

