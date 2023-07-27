SOCAR's Supervisory Board meeting makes budget forecast for next 3 years

27 July 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting chaired by Mikail Jabbarov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR, and Minister of Economy, discussed the implementation of SOCAR's budget for 2022 and financial and economic activities, and the financial performance of the company significantly increased last year, Azernews reports, citing the company's press service.

