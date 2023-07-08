More UK companies can be involved in projects in liberated Azerbaijani territories

8 July 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

More companies from the United Kingdom can be involved in the projects implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said during the meeting held at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Head of the agency Yusif Abdullayev gave insight into the agency`s activities, export promotion mechanisms, including the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand and logistics subsidy in Azerbaijan.

Abdullayev noted the existence of huge potential for joint activity not only in trade and investment spheres but also in education, cyber security, agriculture, transport and logistics areas.

The sides stressed the role of the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan in terms of unleashing the economic potential.

Touching upon the strong political and economic relations between the two countries, Ambassador Fergus Auld said that some of the British companies are engaged in the ongoing projects in the liberated Azerbaijani territories and emphasized that he is ready to help attract more companies to the mentioned areas and increase the UK’s non-oil investment portfolio in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz