Azerbaijani Prime Minister meets with his Kazakh counterpart

On June 22, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, who is on an official visit to Baku.

Azernews reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers, a number of documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

First, the heads of government held one-on-one talks, during which topical issues on the bilateral agenda were touched upon.

Then Ali Asadov and Alikhan Smailov continued the meeting with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed that Alikhan Smailov is making his first foreign official visit after being reappointed as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

It was noted that last year was marked by the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Over the years, the two countries have managed to build a constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

It was emphasized that through the joint efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, the Azerbaijani-Kazakhstani strategic partnership is now developing in all directions and is of a comprehensive nature.

The parties stated that mutual visits and high-level meetings largely contribute to the effective interaction between the two countries. As another confirmation of this, the successful official visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan in April of this year was regarded.

The importance of signing a number of important documents during the visit was noted, the key of which was the protocol on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A.Asadov expressed gratitude for the high organization of events in Kazakhstan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

The heads of government also pointed to the fruitful results of last year's official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that this visit was also marked by the signing of a number of very important documents, in particular, the Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Relations and Allied Cooperation brought the Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations to a qualitatively new level.

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan to establish a Children's Creativity Center named after Kurmangazy in the liberated city of Fizuli.

It was noted that the fundamental direction of cooperation between Baku and Astana is trade and economic cooperation. The parties expressed satisfaction with the significant, almost 4.5 times, growth in trade turnover in 2022, which reached $600 million.

Taking into account the level of economic development and the potential of the two countries, the readiness to continue to make joint efforts in order to reach new indicators was confirmed.

Prime Ministers noted the role of the joint intergovernmental commission in solving practical issues of developing trade and economic cooperation.

It was emphasized that priority is given to the development of transport and logistics links, the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) was especially noted. Satisfaction was expressed that last year the total volume of cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased almost 3 times, and transit cargo transportation increased 3.2 times.

The parties reaffirmed the mutual commitment of the parties to ensuring, through the governments, the fulfillment of the instructions of the heads of state to increase the transportation of goods along the Middle Corridor.

Prime Ministers stressed the positive development of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, noted with satisfaction the start of deliveries of Kazakh oil to the markets of third countries through Azerbaijan this year.

In addition, a positive assessment was given to the interaction of the two countries in the agricultural, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

The heads of government also discussed the prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of other areas, including high technology, telecommunications and renewable energy.

