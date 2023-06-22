Azernews.Az

22 June 2023 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows

In January-May of this year, AZN566m ($333m) in insurance premiums were collected through 20 insurance companies in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

