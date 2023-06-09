Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation was discussed in Astana

9 June 2023 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Within the Astana International Forum, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Trade and Integration, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

It was noted that the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan in April this year and the signed documents created great opportunities for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations and strengthening of multifaceted partnerships. The current growth dynamics in trade turnover between the two countries was assessed as an indicator of the development of trade and economic relations.

During the conversation, issues related to the wide use of export-Import potential, increasing transport and logistics opportunities, cooperation in the fields of agriculture, as well as the joint investment prospects were discussed. Opportunities related to the export of Kazakh oil from the territory of Azerbaijan were considered. It was noted that, transportation of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline provides diversification of energy supplies. From April 2023 to the end of the year, it is planned to transport about 1.125 million tons of Kazakh oil through the BTC.

At the meeting, it was agreed to hold an online meeting within the Intergovernmental Commission in September-October of this year in order to jointly evaluate the issues arising from mutual activity on cooperation priorities and to determine the next steps.

