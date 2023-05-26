'Green' energy technologies applied in Karabakh will also be implemented in Nakhchivan

26 May 2023 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

The high-voltage power supply systems in the liberated territories have been almost completely installed and completed, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov telling at the meeting of the working group of the Interdepartmental Center on "Energy Supply Issues" held in Shusha.

He said that the provision of electricity to the liberated Karabakh continues at a high speed. According to the order of the Azerbaijani President, "green" energy technologies are applied here. Stations are being built to obtain solar and wind energy. The climate potential of Karabakh allows to create a "green" zone here and to use ecologically clean energy.

The deputy minister noted that "green" energy technologies applied in Karabakh will be implemented in Nakhchivan as well. The climatic conditions of Nakhchivan create great opportunities to produce ecologically clean energy.

