Business Council was established between Azerbaijan and Lithuania

Qabil Ashirov

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK) signed an agreement on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Business Council, Azernews reports.

ASK said that the signing of the agreement took place within the Lithuanian-Azerbaijani business forum held in Vilnius with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

According to the document, the Business Council aims to promote business relations between the partner institutions of both countries to consolidate the directions of cooperation and the issues that will arise in this direction. The members of the Business Council will be formed from the members of the organizations. The institution will operate in all directions to provide mutual assistance and contribute to the promotion and expansion of commercial and economic relations between the entrepreneurs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania.

It was decided to hold the first meeting of the Council in Azerbaijan.

