Share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's electric power system to be increased

17 May 2023 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry held the first meeting on the project "Technical Assistance to increase the share of renewable energy in the electric power system of Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the project to be implemented by the CESI consulting company with the support of the World Bank was reviewed, and the work to be done, steps to be taken, goals, and expected results were discussed. The main goal of the project is to conduct relevant analysis and prepare a report related to the transmission of electricity to the grid, which will be obtained from renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, and the Energy Regulatory Agency under the ministry, Azerishiq OJSC and Azerenergy OJSC took part in the meeting.

