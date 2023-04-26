Azerbaijan to produce Ikarus buses

26 April 2023 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

STP Group of Companies, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hungarian Ikarus company, Azernews reports, citing EZDA.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.