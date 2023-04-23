SOCAR-BOTAŞ joint venture discussing possible projects in Türkiye and beyond

23 April 2023 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Discussions are underway on implementation of different projects in Türkiye and beyond by the joint venture of SOCAR Türkiye, subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.

The ministry said the joint venture was created in late 2022.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez earlier said that BOTAŞ and SOCAR have established a new company to sell gas to Europe.

"We have announced the goal of becoming a gas trading center, and Azerbaijan also supports us in this matter. The Balkan countries request gas from us and Azerbaijan. We’ll act on this issue together," the minister said.

Previously, Donmez said that the Turkish Parliament has started the process of amending legislation which is necessary for the start of the international gas trade center (gas hub).

"As for gas trade by the joint venture, we will provide more detailed information if there are updates," said Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.

To recap, BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) is the state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipelines and trading company in Turkey. The company was established in 1974 as a subsidiary of TPAO. Since 1995, BOTAS is a wholly state-owned company.

In addition to the Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline, BOTAŞ owns and operates Ceyhan-Kırıkkale, Batman-Dörtyol, and Şelmo-Batman crude oil pipelines. It also owns and operates the national gas grid of Turkey with total length of 4,500 kilometres (2,800 mi), and Marmara Ereğlisi Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Import Terminal. Internationally BOTAŞ participates in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Arab Gas Pipeline section between Syria and Turkey, and Turkey-Greece pipeline.

---

