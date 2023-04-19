Baku to see first electric bus [PHOTO]

19 April 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The first electric bus was brought to Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Baku Transport Agency (BTA).

BTA said that one 12-meter electric bus was bought for test purposes from the Chinese BYD company which is the world's leading manufacturer of electric buses. The total passenger capacity of the bus with 33 passenger seats is 82 people. The bus with a battery capacity of 383 kW can cover a distance of 350 km on a full charge. The vehicle fully meets the requirements of modern passenger transportation.

The Chairman of BTA Vusal Karimli shared a post about the issue. He said that during the test, the compatibility of the electric bus with the existing terrain of Baku city will be checked and evaluated. Based on the results of the test, a proposal will be prepared and submitted to the government regarding the introduction of electric buses in the public transport of Baku city.

We should note that the Clean Bus Declaration (BUS2025) has been signed to promote the large-scale implementation of clean, alternative fuel buses in Europe. So, approximately half of the buses moving on the world's roads are planned to switch to fully electric buses within the next 5 years.

