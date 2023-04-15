Glassica CJSC to invest $26m in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park
Glassica CJSC, a resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), will build a second factory for the production of glass products with an investment of AZN44.4m ($26m) on 2 hectares in the Industrial Park, Azernews reports.
