Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss trade & economic relations [PHOTOS]

10 March 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received Head of the Chancery of the Latvian President Andris Teikmanis, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Mikayil Jabbarov.

The meeting discussed the development of the bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Latvia, the current state of the trade and economic relations, as well as the prospective cooperation opportunities.

Moreover, Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia inked a Memorandum of Understanding.

“During the meeting with Andris Teikmanis (@teikmanis), the Head of the Chancery of the Latvian President, we have touched upon the development of the bilateral ties between our countries, the current state of the #trade-#economic relations, as well as the prospective cooperation opportunities. The #MemorandumofUnderstanding, signed between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan Republic (@AzpromoPr) and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (@LIAALatvija) within the framework of the meeting, will contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral economic relations and implementation of joint #investment projects,” the minister tweeted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz