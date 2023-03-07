Private airline terminates its operation in Azerbaijan

7 March 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Private airline Turan Air LLC in Azerbaijan has announced its closure, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, Turan Air, the first private airline of Azerbaijan, was founded on April 16, 1994, and the charter capital was 2.47 million manats. The founder of LLC was Gulnara Guliyeva.

The information said that creditors can send their claims against LLC to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

It should be noted that the first founders of Turan Air LLC were Azerbaijan Airlines JSC and the US company ITI Trading International.

